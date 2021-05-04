Free valuations offered on all property sales

The Leinster Property Auction is continuing to take entries for their upcoming online auctions, which will be held on May 13 & June 17.

The company is offering free valuations for all vendors considering selling their property and vendors can find more information on leinsterpropertyauction.ie.

The company is the only auction provider in Ireland who does not charge any upfront costs to enter a property into their auction.

Patrick Folan of The Leinster Property Auction said, “As the majority of our properties are owned by private vendors, we understand that it is important that our client give the best advice and achieve a fair price for their properties. We also feel that our no sale, no fee policy is the fairest way of selling, as it puts the pressure on us to ensure we get results for our clients.”

The Leinster Property Auction works with over 50 local auctioneers across Leinster, offering the unique service of combining local knowledge with the broader reach of a national auction house.

Mr Folan went on to say, “We have a large database of buyers ready to purchase, and we are encouraging anyone thinking of selling to get in contact with us to arrange a free valuation.”

A selection of properties currently for sale with The Leinster Property Auction are;

Millbrook Road, Oldcastle, Meath - Offered at bids over €260,000 in partnership with Martin Shortt Auctioneers.

Nestling in the northwest corner of county Meath, this large 5 bed detached house is within easy walking distance of allamenities.

9 O'Connell Street, Athlone, Westmeath – Offered at bids over €160,000 in partnership with Mike Ganly Auctioneers & Valuers.

A substantial mixed use, twelve roomed, two storey building ideally located.

To discuss selling your property by auction or to arrange a free valuation, call the auction team on 01 687 5040 or visit their website leinsterpropertyauction.ie.