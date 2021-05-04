Longford Leader Farming: Bull makes almost €5k at Carrick-on-Shannon sale

Top priced bull

Cormac Duignan, Eslin Bridge, Leitrim, with David Faughnan alongside the top priced bull at a recent Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Pedigree Bull and Heifer Sale in Leitrim

Laheens Promise made €4,800, the top price at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Pedigree Bull and Heifer Sale held recently in Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds

