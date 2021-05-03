Longford man to contest string of charges

A Longford man accused of endangerment has indicated his intention to plead not guilty, a court has been told.

Edward Stokes (34) The Bungalow, Beechwood Park, Granard, appeared at a recent district court sitting charged with a number of alleged offences as a result of an incident at Rathcronin, Granard, Co Longford on June 5, 2020.

Among them include endangerment, the production of a steel stick, assault and dangerous driving.

Judge Seamus Hughes heard evidence given by Sgt James Rowan who said he arrested Mr Stokes in connection to the alleged offences.

He said the accused made no reply after caution when the charges were put to him.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the State, said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for the case to be heard at District Court level on the proviso the accused pleaded guilty.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty interjected however, saying Mr Stokes was insistent that he would be pleading not guilty to the aforementioned charges.

The case is due to return before Longford District Court on May 21.