Longford woman on death threat charge to stand trial

A Longford woman is to stand trial accused of threatening to kill another woman almost two years ago.

Caroline Donoghue (44), 44 Cluain Ná Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford is charged with issuing the threat at Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on January 7, 2019.

Sgt Enda Daly, on behalf of the State, indicated a book of evidence would be ready to be served on Ms Donoghue in around four weeks time.

The case was consequently adjourned until a sitting of Longford District Court on May 21 .