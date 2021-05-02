Wide range of courses at Longford College of Further Education

Longford College of Further Education (LCFE) offers a wide range of courses to suit your needs, which can link you to employment or further study in Universities, Institutes of Technologies and/or Technological Universities.

Applications are open on www.fetchcourses.ie – look at our website www.longfordcfe.com to choose a course to help you succeed.

Courses are offered in; Hairdressing; Beauty Level 5 and Level 6; Business Level 5 and 6; Business and Tourism Level 5 and 6; Software Development Level 5; Applied Social Studies Level 5; Nursing Studies Level 5; Healthcare Support Worker Level 5; Engineering Technology Level 5.

Business Levels 5 & 6

The modules include computer applications, business skills, theory and accounting. At level 6 there is a focus on management and leadership skills.

The courses are designed for those who wish to gain knowledge, skills and competence in general business subjects, such as Management, Spreadsheets and Marketing.



Tourism with Business Levels 5 & 6

The modules enable knowledge of tourism practice, business skills, heritage, flora and fauna. At level 6 there is a focus on business management for supervisory employment.



Hairdressing Year 1 Level 5 / Junior Trade Cert

Hairdressing is an intensive, hands-on, course leading to recognised qualifications in hairdressing and related skills. Students interested in progressing to a second year where they gain higher qualifications in Junior Trades Cert.

Training is provided in the fully equipped hairdressing salon. Work experience offers students the opportunity to further develop their skills in selected and approved hairdressing salons.



Level 6 Advanced Beauty Therapy–Year 2 Certification

This is a one-year course leading to diplomas and certifications in Advanced Beauty Therapy. LCFE Beauty students are trained to the highest standard.

Our Beauty Therapy Department are proud winners of 2 international awards CIBTAC Centre of the Year and CIBTAC Tutor of the Year. We are very proud to facilitate our student’s training in a purpose-built Spa.



Nursing Studies 5M4349 Level 5

This course is designed to prepare students to progress to 3rd Level Institutions to study Nursing, Midwifery, Social Care or other subjects in the healthcare field.

The course also prepares students who wish to work in healthcare in a variety of settings such as nursing homes, community settings and hospitals.

There are practical and academic components in this course including skills demonstrations, assignments, exams and project work.

One of the most popular aspects of the Nursing Studies programme is the practical element. We are very lucky to have a fantastic, fully equipped clinical room located on the Longford College of Further Education Site.

Software Development and Game Design

This course is aimed at computer games enthusiasts who are interested in pursuing a career in the computer games industry.

Students will be introduced to the fundamentals of computer game development and will also learn how ideas can be transformed and conveyed through computer graphics and storyboarding techniques.

Advanced OO-Programming concepts are covered and students will be confidently able to program in Java and other languages upon completion.



Engineering Technology Course

This course is designed for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the Motor Vehicle and Engineering Industries.



MORE information

Longford College of Further Education, Battery Road, Longford town.

Find out more information about our courses on www.longfordcfe.com and apply on www.fetchcourses.ie.

Contact Coordinator Maura Greene Casey 085 808 6783.