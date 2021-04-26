Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a good start to the week but turning cooler as a northerly airflow develops with showery conditions.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a dry and sunny start tomorrow with just a little cloud at times turning the sunshine hazier. During the afternoon, thickening cloud will push in from the north with some showery rain developing over Ulster and north Connacht towards evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, cooler in all coastal areas. Winds will become northwesterly during the afternoon and increase moderate to fresh.

Becoming cloudier through Monday night with showers slowly extending southwards. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds, fresher on northern and western coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers initially, mainly over the northern half of the country but becoming more widespread in the afternoon, heavy at times with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm. A cooler day than recent, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly winds, fresh to strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

Showers will ease in most areas overnight on Tuesday, with some clear spells developing, but will continue over eastern counties, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in mostly moderate northeasterly winds.

Wednesday will be a cool day with some sunny spells and well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees generally in moderate to fresh northeasterly winds, easing in the afternoon. Good clear spells with well scattered showers overnight, most frequent over Ulster and north Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with localised frost possible.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 10 days:https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



For our National forecast & outlook:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/IzpAU7rB3F — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 25, 2021

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday, with showers merging to longer spells of rain at times with a chance of some thundery falls. Cool again with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mainly light northwesterly breezes. Well scattered showers overnight and some frost will develop under clear skies with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

Current indications suggest that daytime temperatures will recover slightly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday though there will still be some localised frosts possible during the nights. There will be a good deal of dry weather but still with some showers on Friday and Saturday.