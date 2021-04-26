'No to Derryadd Windfarm' group 'surprised' at Bord na Mona site clearance works move despite ongoing court proceedings

A local group opposed to the construction of a 24 strong wind turbine development in south Longford have voiced their "surprise" at a Bord na Mona led move to seek a contractor to carry out preparatory works at the proposed site despite the matter being currently before the courts.

Members from the 'No to Derryadd Wind Farm' said they were taken aback by the semi-state firm's decision to advertise for interested parties to carry out tree felling and site clearance works on the proposed plan.

It comes after the group were granted a judicial review of a decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant planning permission for the hotly contested windfarm last September.

A spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by the Leader this morning, referring instead to a post the group released on its own Facebook page this morning.

That read: "BNM are tendering for hedge cutting and tree removal works for the wind farm.

"This is correct, but it does not mean that the Court has granted permission for the proposed wind farm to proceed. The Court has made no decision at this point in time."

The Leader is awaiting a response from Bord na Mona who, this morning, have been contacted for comment.