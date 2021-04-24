Carrigy calls on Sports Minister to step in and address Longford's capital funding 'imbalance'

Concerns have been raised as to why Longford is the county with the lowest recipient of sports capital funding on average per person in the country.

Those anxieties were raised at a Joint Oireachtas meeting by Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy this week who called on Sports Minister Catherine Martin to examine how allocations are divided out between respective counties.

Senator Carrigy said there was merit in looking at increasing the overall funding handed. He said this was primarily due to the fact that the Department have received over 3000 applications totalling €200m when there is only a fund of €40m.

Senator Carrigy added: “Longford have received the lowest amount allocated per capita in 2017, 2018 and 2019 of €20.99 when the country average is €32.88.

"So when decisions are being made on the allocation of the Sports Capital Fund it is hugely important that we address this imbalance.