Murtagh seeks plan for north Longford walkway

Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh is eyeing the chance to link the two north Longford villages of Legga and Moyne together through a new €15m government led initiative.

Cllr Murtagh wants council chiefs to prioritise a walkaway from Moyne CS to the Latin School under the Safe Routes to School funding stream.

“It would be a huge benefit not only from a health and safety perspective but also in forming an integral part of the community’s

development plan,” he told last week's meeting.