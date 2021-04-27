Murtagh seeks plan for north Longford walkway
Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh
Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh is eyeing the chance to link the two north Longford villages of Legga and Moyne together through a new €15m government led initiative.
Cllr Murtagh wants council chiefs to prioritise a walkaway from Moyne CS to the Latin School under the Safe Routes to School funding stream.
“It would be a huge benefit not only from a health and safety perspective but also in forming an integral part of the community’s
development plan,” he told last week's meeting.
