MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rory Carr.

Rory has been missing from the Bellewstown area of Meath since April 19, 2021.

Rory is described as being 6'1", with black hair, slim build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rory’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.