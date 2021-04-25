Lockdown has been challenging for Longford student

New research by Ireland’s leading chiropractic clinic group (with clinics in Longford, Dublin, Carrick-on-Shannon and Galway) reveals that 54% of people from Leinster working from home due to Covid-19 restrictions are experiencing back or neck pains, or both.

The Chiropractix Your Spine Matters study found that of the 57% of people working from home all or some of the time, 57% use ordinary home furniture while 18% use a mix of home and office furniture. 18% have personally provided office furniture while 4% have had office furniture organised by their employer.

The research also found that 50% of people working from home in Leinster would value exercises for reducing back or neck pains. 26% would value regular chiropractic or physiotherapy sessions to manage back/neck pain while 24% would value advice on the correct posture while working.

Paul Bradley, Clinical Director, Chiropractix, said, “We’ve seen a significant increase in patients experiencing back or neck pain as a result of working from home.

“It is so important to use an ergonomically designed chair and ensure that your computer screen is at the appropriate height. Taking regular breaks away from the desk to stretch is also vital.

“Don’t let the situation fester – talk to your employer about getting proper office furniture, a supportive chair at a minimum – or make an appointment with your chiropractor.”

48% of Leinster people surveyed are, or have a family member, working from home most or all the time with a further 8% working from home sometimes.

18-year-old Israel Morrison from Edgeworthstown, Longford is a student of microbiology at Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) and has been studying from home since last March. “I suffered a serious back injury when I was a child which got progressively worse over time.

“Lockdown has been challenging as I’ve been participating in full day online classes from my bedroom. As all my family are also home it’s the only room where I can concentrate. Sitting on my bed is terrible for my posture! However, chiropractic treatment is really helping my pain management and I’m looking forward to being back in college, hopefully in the near future.”

The International Association for the Study of Pain has designated 2021 the Global Year About Back Pain. The organisation aims to help clinicians, scientists, those living with pain, and the public understand the nature of back pain and available treatments.

Chiropractix operates clinics in Mount Merrion, Dublin, Longford Town, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and Galway City.

Chiropractic care is the gentle manipulation of joints to help the spine and nervous system function at their optimum.

Chiropractors registered with the regulating body the Chiropractic Association of Ireland, hold a minimum of a four-year full-time degree from an accredited university and undergo continuous professional development.