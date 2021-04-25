Looking to learn a new skill, vocational area or wanting to upgrade your Leaving Certificate results – look no further than Longford College of Further Education (LCFE).

LCFE offer a wide range of courses to suit your needs, which can link you to employment or further study in Universities, Institutes of Technologies and/or Technological Universities.

Applications are open on www.fetchcourses.ie – look at our website www.longfordcfe.com to choose a course to help you succeed.

Courses are offered in;

l Hairdressing

l Beauty Level 5 and Level 6

l Business Level 5 and 6

l Business and Tourism Level 5 and 6

l Software Development Level 5

l Applied Social Studies Level 5

l Nursing Studies Level 5

l Healthcare Support Worker Level 5

l Engineering Technology Level 5

QQI Level 5 Applied Social Studies 5M2181

This diverse course is designed to introduce students to the concept of social studies, sociology and psychology in order to be able to acquire knowledge, develop skills and competences to work under supervision in a range of social care settings or to progress further to higher education and training.

With a broad range of opportunities leading from this course our partnership with St Angela’s College, ensures that students will have every opportunity afforded to them. This is a full time course that runs over 1 academic school year.

4 days per week with 1 day a week on work experience placement.

New Link to Home Economics teaching in Longford College of Further Education

The Access to Post-Primary Teaching (APT) Project is a joint initiative between the National University of Ireland Galway and St Angela’s College, Sligo and linking with Longford College of Further Education means that you can qualify to obtain a place on the highly sought after courses, leading to qualifying as a Home Economics teacher.

This restricted entry route is specifically for students from socio-economic groups which are under-represented in higher education, and who are undertaking a QQI-FET qualification in LCFE.

For more information, contact Pat Horan phoran.tcl@lwetb.ie

New Beauty Course

Certification: QQI Level 5 Reflexology 5N5371, QQI Level 5 Body Massage & Figure Analysis.

Overview: This is a one-year course leading to certifications in Complementary Therapies. LCFE Holistic students are trained to the highest standard.

Our Department has direct employment links with National and International Spas and Physical Therapy Clinics. We proud winners of 2 international awards CIBTAC Centre of the Year and CIBTAC Tutor of the Year

Course Coordinator: Louise Morgan Email: lmorgan.tcl@lwetb.ie