Colmcille GAA launch major fundraising drive

Colmcille GAA, like many other clubs in the county, have seen their fundraising activities devastated over the past year.

The club’s main income sources are matchday gate receipts and the weekly club lotto.

Club Chairperson Oliver McGivney said sales of the weekly lotto had fallen off due to the local pubs being closed and no spectators allowed at games last year.

He said the club had moved the lotto online, which has gained some traction over the past number of weeks with the addition of an added incentive of an O’Neills gear voucher.

This has been very well supported by players and members, however he has noted that the problem with online sales is that people tend to forget to do it and people miss the interaction of purchasing envelopes and having the banter with the sellers.

The other main source of income was the annual membership to the club which got delayed last year until August due to the Covid restrictions.

Over the last number of years, Colmcille Club has completed the installation of a new training pitch with upgraded LED lighting which cost over €120,000. They are currently tarmacing and lining the main carpark with the support of a CLAR grant and aim to have a new running track with lighting completed by year end with the aid of LEADER Funding.

The longer-term plan is to develop the southern end of the grounds with a ball wall and an astro turf for winter training and the addition of a walkway around the whole grounds.

As a result, the club has come up with a Euro millions lotto syndicate. Each entrant pays €100 membership fee. This entitles the purchaser to 100 lines in each Euro millions Plus draw for 10 weeks, 20 draws = 2000 chances to win – to do it yourself would cost €7,000.

Ticket numbers are limited to 300 and all prizes will be shared amongst entrants. Entry to the draw is via the Colmcille App or online via https://member.clubspot.app/club/ colmcille-gfc/lotto/tickets

Secretary Pauric Kavanagh said the Club understands the difficult times that a lot of people are experiencing presently and due to current Covid restrictions, there will be no calling to houses and it is being left up to individuals to support if possible.

He added, “So far, sales have been going very well. Colmcille GAA would like to thank everyone for their continued support, they hope everyone is happy with the works to date and look forward to seeing their supporters and other clubs back at matches in the near future.”