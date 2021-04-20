Longford-Westmeath TD moves to clamp down on ticket touts

Junior Trade Promotion Minister Robert Troy has signed off on new laws aimed at eliminating ticket touting as the country prepares to re-emerge from lockdown restrictions over the coming weeks.

The Longford-Westmeath TD, together with Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, put the seal on the Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Bill 2021 today.

The new legislation will ban the resale of tickets to live events, matches and concerts in designated events and venues, at a price above face value.

Any person found guilty of an offence under the act will face a fine of up to €100,000 or up to two years imprisonment, penalties Mr Troy said would deter opportunist individuals from cashing in on the gradual reopening of the country.

"While matches and concerts with fans are still some way off, we expect numbers allowed to attend are likely to be restricted in the initial phases of eased restrictions," he said.

"Ticket touts could only be too willing to exploit the opportunities presented by restricted attendances for popular events. With this in mind, the Bill now includes a provision for the fast-track designation of venues or events if the normal designation procedure cannot be completed before events attended by fans resume."

Tickets sold for events or venues that have been “designated” as falling under the legislation will mean that the original seller must be given “clear information” that the ticket cannot be resold for above face value.

The legislation does not include amateur sports clubs and registered charities for fundraising purposes.

Operators of venues with the capacity of over 1,000 people will be able to apply to the Enterprise Minister for designation of that venue.