Longford senator tells of community service pension entitlement hopes

Longford Senator has revealed Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has signed off on proposals aimed at ending calls for pension entitlements to be afforded to community service supervisors.

The Ballinalee postmaster said Ms Humphreys' intervention would now be forwarded to FORSA, the largest public service union in Ireland in an attempt to end the impasse.

These schemes provide vital support to so many organisations in every county," he told the Longford Leader.

"However they have had no entitlements as they were classified as employees of local voluntary committees."