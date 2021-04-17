Strong demand for hoggets and lambs

IFA national sheep chairperson, Sean Dennehy, said the demand for hoggets, lambs and cull ewes is strong.

He said the combination of the start of Ramadan and supermarket demand is driving the trade.

Hoggets are freely making €7.70/kg, with higher deals available for larger lots. Spring lamb is making €8.20/kg, with deals available for groups and larger lots.

Mr Dennehy said the cull ewe trade is strong, with prices of €3.50/kg paid.

He said the mart trade is providing a real competitive alternative, where prices are comparable, or in some instances, above what factories are offering.

There’s a particularly strong trade for fleshed cull ewe and farmers are advised to sell hard in a strong market.