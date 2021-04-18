Longford people thanked for Daffodil Day support

The Irish Cancer Society would like to thank the people of Longford for their support of Daffodil Day 2021.

Local organiser Marie Farrell said, “We have been overwhelmed by your support and generosity and want to thank you for;

* Organising fundraisers

* Donating online to the ICS website and Just Giving Longford page

* Shopping on the ICS web Shop

* Buying silk Daffodils and pins from Post Offices

“It is so uplifting to see people come together to show support for patients and their families when they need it most.”

Despite the pandemic the Irish Cancer Society continues to provide vital services and support to cancer patients and their families across Longford to ensure nobody has to go through cancer alone. Services like Night Nursing, the Freephone Support Line (1800200700) and Volunteer Driver Service are available because of the vital funds you raised on Daffodil Day.

If you have any concerns or questions about cancer or to find out more about support services available contact the Irish Cancer Society Support line on Freephone 1800 200700.