Longford Leader Farming: Reopening of UK food service sector set to drive beef demand

IFA livestock chairperson, Brendan Golden, has said the phased re-opening of the food service sector in the UK will increase demand for Irish beef and must translate into higher beef prices.

“The food service sector in the UK is a key outlet for Irish beef and the phased re-opening from next Monday is a significant development for beef sales,” noted the IFA spokesperson this week.

He pointed out that prices continue to edge upwards, but said that they are not closing the gap with the Prime Export Benchmark price, which is at 11c/kg.

Factories are presently paying €3.90/kg for steers and €4.00/kg for heifers, with higher deals for larger and specialist lots.

Cows are making from €3.20/kg for P grades and up to €3.70/kg at the top end for good quality R and U grading cows.

The IFA livestock chairperson said the key driver in the market place at the moment is the UK as EU R3 Young Bull prices lag behind our current price by 9c/kg.

“The food service sector in the UK is scheduled for full reopening in May. This will increase demand for beef in the coming weeks and must return meaningful beef price increases,” he said.