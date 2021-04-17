Can you help with identifying these national school teachers from Granard area in 1922?

This historic picture was taken in 1922 at the Convent of Mercy in Granard.

Only a few months earlier, the new Free State Government had taken the brave step of introducing the Irish language to the curriculum of all schools in the 26 counties.

That meant that the vast majority of national teachers, who had little or no knowledge of the language, had to go back to school themselves.



This group of teachers came together for the first Rang Gaeilge in the summer of 1922.

Unfortunately, we have very few names for those in the picture and we are looking for the assistance of readers who might have seen the picture before, or may recognise some of the teachers.

Presumably, they are all from parishes close to Granard.

Names we do know are:

Back Row: 3rd from left, Bernard Brady (Bunlahy NS); 1st from right, Martin Dodd (Molly NS).

Middle Row: 3rd from left, Margaret Lynch (Pulladoey NS); 4th left Mae Brady, (Monadarragh NS); 5th left, Cáit Ní Bhrádaigh (Bunlahy NS).

Front Row: 1st left, Michael Lynch (Pulladoey NS); 2nd left, Mrs Gavigan (Killasona NS).

If anyone can identify some more in the picture, please contact Seán Ó Súilleabháin at 087 6821566 or sosuilleabhain9@gmail.com

Our thanks to Sr Maeve Brady (Granard) who provided the picture.