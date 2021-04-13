Win €150 mother of the bride voucher with ‘Geri’s Closet’

Midlands Lifestyle Blogger Geraldine Grealy has used lockdown to focus on growing an Instagram Fashion and Lifestyle blog.

‘Geri’s Closet’ is an affectionate nod to her life long passion for fashion, beauty and skincare topics.

Lockdown has paused her day job as Marketing & Public Relations Manager at the Abbey Hotel Roscommon so Geraldine decided to use this time to focus on growing her blog.

“It has been a great distraction during lockdown, allowing me to indulge and share my interest in fashion, skincare and all things lifestyle,” explained Geraldine.

Geri’s Closet also features a skincare spotlight each week where she showcases skincare and beauty products and brands as well as featuring authentic testimonials on products she has tried and tested.

Geraldine has featured in TV adverts and digital campaigns for leading skincare companies including Garnier and No7 so effective skincare and anti aging solutions is something she is also very passionate about.

What lady doesn’t love a bit of style to take her mind off a pandemic. With shops and boutiques all closed at present, Geraldine has teamed up with leading Irish Online Fashion and accessories boutique ‘My Kind of Dress’ as a brand ambassador with special discounts of 20% off for her followers who use promo code GGMKOD20.

Geraldine is also eager to showcase boutiques and fashion/accessories brands in her weekly free fashion focus.