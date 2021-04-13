Drumlish band lift lid on eagerly awaited new single

Drumlish band Cronin open 2021 with their 1st original single in two years, Bank of Love, which is available now on Transmission Live Records.

“This was one of the first songs the band started jamming to get the juices flowing after not seeing each other for three months when the first lockdown was lifted last year.

We wanted to get back to the feeling of being a young band playing songs in a garage,” said Mick Cronin.

“We were listening to a lot of Lou Reed’s Transformer, Richard Hawley, Jarv Is. We started it the night Scott Walker died and it took another form with the pandemic. A love song that you can wash the dishes to.”

Bank of Love was recorded at Transmission Rooms, Drumlish, Co Longford by Mick Cronin, mixed by Ger McDonnell (U2, Manic Street Preachers) and Mastered by Richard Dowling at WAV Mastering, Limerick.

The Drumlish/Mullingar band recently appeared on Ireland’s premiere TV Show The Late Late Show special to raise money for The Simon Community alongside U2, Glen Hansard with many more.

They also appeared briefly in the Julien Temple Shane MacGowan documentary A Crock of Gold.

Cronin continue work on the follow up to their critically acclaimed debut The First Kiss of Love with a mid 2021 release date penciled in.