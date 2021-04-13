Playground and sensory garden calls for Dromard

Cllr Paraic Brady has called for Longford County Council to provide a play area at the Dromard GAA grounds adjacent to the creche.

“There’s a playground there - well, I wouldn’t call it a playground, but it needs to be moved to a location where we can turn it into a proper playground,” said Cllr Brady.

“I’ve received numerous calls regarding people travelling to other playgrounds. I’d like to see Dromard have a playground of their own that families can bring their kids to a proper playground. We need to get this off the ground.”

He also suggested a sensory garden for the same site.

Director of Services Barbara Heslin said that community groups are actively pursuing plans for a play area including a sensory garden and are engaging with the council.