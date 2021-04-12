Longford Leader Farming: Claims European Commission are driving up fertiliser prices

IFA believes that the European Commission’s (EC) decision in December to prolong anti-dumping tariffs on Ammonium Nitrate from Russia for another five years has contributed to the recent hike in the price of nitrogen fertilisers.

IFA farm business and inputs chairperson, Rose Mary McDonagh, said that the EC had chosen to protect the profitability of European fertiliser producers while farmers face higher input costs.

“In January, merchants were selling SulCAN at €205-220/t. This week prices are up at €240-270/t,” she said.

“The EC is undermining the competitiveness of EU agriculture and destroying farmers’ incomes by enabling a dysfunctional fertiliser market in the EU,” she added.

IFA has persistently campaigned for a fairer market for fertilisers along with its colleagues in COPA by opposing the renewal of anti-dumping measures,

Last year, IFA wrote to Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski highlighting ‘the need to see him come out and defend farmers’ livelihoods by demanding a fairer market for fertiliser inputs.