Longford Library to host Bureau of Military History lecture

Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will host a lecture online, entitled ‘The Bureau of Military History’ by Dr Eve Morrison, at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, April 14.

The event is being organised as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

Dr Morrison is Canon Murray Fellow in Irish History at St Catherine’s College, Oxford.

She is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and her PhD research was on the Bureau of Military History.

She has written extensively on the Revolutionary period.

The witness statements collected by the Bureau of Military History are major sources for the Irish Revolution and the lecture will explore the work of the bureau.

Dr Morrison will also focus on the Longford material in the collection.

The lecture will be held via Microsoft Teams and the link can be obtained by emailing decadeofcentenaries@ longfordcoco.ie.

For further information, please call 043-3341124.