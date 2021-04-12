Cookery: Make meat free Mondays easy

With more and more people trying to cut down on their consumption of animal products, Meat Free Mondays are now a regular occurrence in many households.

Aldi has a range of delicious recipes online to help you make the most of your Meat Free Monday.

Types of vegetarians

Lacto-ovo - Cutting out meat, poultry, fish and seafood, but including eggs and dairy (most popular)

Pescetarian - Cutting out meat but including seafood, eggs and dairy

Ovo-tarian - Cutting out meat and dairy but still includes eggs

Pollotarian - Cutting out red meat, fish and seafood but consumes poultry, eggs and dairy

Here are two delicious meat free recipes from Aldi for you to try at home!

Roasted Spiralised Carrot & Goats Cheese Salad

Serves: 2 people

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cooking time: 8 minutes

Ingredients:

l 2 Nature’s Pick Courgettes, washed and trimmed

l 2 Nature’s Pick Carrots, trimmed and peeled

l 2 tbsp. Solesta Olive Oil

l 1 tbsp. The Deli Balsamic Vinegar

l Freshly ground Stonemill Salt and Stonemill Black Pepper

l 100g Goats Cheese, crumbled

l 50g Foodie Market Walnuts

l 1 tbsp. Fresh Nature’s Pick Parsley, chopped

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C

Spiralise the courgettes and carrots using a thin spiral cone.

Place in a bowl; add the oil, vinegar and seasoning. Mix well.

Spread the vegetables onto a large (or 2 smaller) baking tray and roast for around 7-8 minutes, stirring a couple of times.

Meanwhile, toast the walnuts in a dry pan, stirring frequently to prevent burning. Then tip onto a plate to cool.

Remove the vegetables from the oven and place in a serving bowl.

Sprinkle over the cheese, walnuts and the parsley.

Delicious served as a light lunch or as an accompaniment to grilled meats or fish.

Beetroot and Leek Tart

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

l 250g Nature’s Pick Cooked Beetroot

l 200g Egan’s Leeks

l 375g pack Greenvale Ready Rolled Shortcrust Pastry

l 3 Healy’s Farm Irish Fresh Eggs

l 150g Clonbawn Low Fat Crème Fraîche

l 120g Ardagh Grated Mature Cheddar

l 15g Snackrite Salted Pistachios

l 15g Kilkeely Butter

l Stonemill Salt and Stonemill Black Pepper

l Sprinkle of dried Stonemill Thyme

Equipment:

1 x 20cm fluted loose bottom quiche tin

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 190°C.

Roll out the pastry and use to line the quiche tin. Prick the base with a fork a couple of times, then line loosely with some foil and bake blind for 7 minutes. Carefully remove the tin foil and put back in the oven for a few more minutes to dry out the base.

Meanwhile, wash the leeks and dry. Cut in half lengthways then slice each half thinly.

Sauté the leek in the butter for a few minutes until lightly coloured.

Break the eggs in a bowl and whisk. Add the crème fraîche, thyme, grated cheese and leeks, then season with some salt and black pepper.

Pat the beetroot dry and dice. Add to the leek mix and fold through.

Put the mixture into the pastry case.

Finely chop the pistachios and sprinkle over the top.

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes until set.