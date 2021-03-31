'Missed opportunity' as Government leaves pub sector in 'information vacuum'

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) says the continued absence of a coherent roadmap to guide the pub sector towards reopening is causing huge distress to publicans, their families and staff.

The VFI has described the announcement by Government about the planned easing of restrictions as a 'missed opportunity' as it should have contained clear details of how pubs can reopen.

The VFI says that while public health, rightfully, remains the number one concern, Government needs to create a plan that allows the hospitality sector understand and plan for how it is to reopen. Questions like how many people need to be vaccinated before pubs reopen need to be addressed.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, says, “the pub sector is not calling for a reopening date but we urgently require an understanding of how we get to reopen. Right now, our members exits in an information vacuum that is causing severe distress.

“Countries like Denmark and England have clear timelines for reopening different sectors of society. We need a plan that links the vaccine roll out to reopening. We’re heading into April with no clear idea about how the hospitality sector will get back on its feet.

“The announcement was a missed opportunity as far as the pub sector is concerned. It’s very worrying for our members who badly need a some message of hope for the future” said Mr Cribben.