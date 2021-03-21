All Things Interior: Playing the flute

In the world of interiors, we tend to see new trends emerge each year that pique our interest. This year sees a growth in fluted design across all areas of design from joinery, lighting, furniture and accessories. The fluted design is classic in appearance and therefore tends to suit classic contemporary interiors. Have fun and unleash the Pied Piper in you with these fluted design suggestions. Here are some tips on how best to add this design trend to your home.

Upholstery

Fluted design can look spectacular in upholstery pieces as its design can add light and shade to the upholstered piece. Some items to consider are sofas, statement chairs, headboards and office chairs. When choosing your fabric make sure to opt for a plain fabric as this will emphasise the design, whilst patterned fabrics would look too busy and loose the architectural element of the upholstery. Velvets, linens or leathers are good choices when working with fluted designs.

Feature Walls

For a dramatic statement, consider adding a fluted feature wall to your room. You may want to try different variations of widths to determine which fluting width best suits your space. Areas where a fluted feature wall would look great are in the bedroom for the main wall behind your bed to add additional depth and interest to your space. A fluted feature wall would also make a dramatic statement in a dining room or add interest and warmth to a living room or snug.

Cabinetry

If you're feeling braver and love to make a big impact in your design choices, then you could consider some bespoke cabinetry with a reeded finish. Areas to consider are kitchen cabinets, your kitchen island, bathroom vanities or wardrobes.

Lighting

There are stunning fluted light pendants on the market today with beautiful cut glass fluted designs. These opulent ceiling pendants will add a touch of elegance to your scheme as well as being right on trend. In addition, there are many table lamps on the market with fluted bases that can add further detail and texture to your room.

Accessories

For a more subtle approach you could consider introducing fluted elements in smaller pieces such as a fluted vase, a mirror, candle stick or even a picture frame.

I hope you found this column enjoyable.

