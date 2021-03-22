ICSA welcome launch of wool feasibility study

ICSA sheep chairperson, Sean McNamara, has welcomed news that the Wool Feasibility Study announced by Minister Hackett as part of Budget 2021 is set to commence.

“ICSA has been leading the drive to reverse the fortunes of wool over the last number of years and we are pleased to see this €100,000 initiative come to life. The downfall in price, particularly in 2020, was not only catastrophic for sheep farmers but it also resulted in so much of this valuable natural resource going to waste. This is something that must never be repeated,” he said.

“In response to wool prices going as low at 10c/kg and with farmers left with no option except to dump wool ICSA established the Irish Wool Steering Group in early 2020, bringing together stakeholders from across the wool spectrum to find solutions and chart a way forward.”

ICSA organics chairperson, Fergal Byrne, added, “Thankfully, there are people right around the country who understand the value in what others wrongly class as a waste product. We have identified a wealth of uses for wool which span across a whole range of sectors and the priority now must be capturing that potential and delivering a viable return for sheep farmers.”

“Our work so far has exposed how our domestic supplies of wool are vastly underused. However, it is clear there is massive scope to revitalise the entire wool industry here, and we look forward to working with Minister Hackett and other stakeholders to make sure that happens.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Wool Feasibility Study are advised to visit www.gov.ie - Wool Feasibility Study. All comments and submissions should be submitted via email to woolfeasibilitystudy@agriculture.gov.ie and must be submitted to the Department by 5.30pm on Friday, April 2, 2021.