Let's go green! Send us your St Patrick's Day photos

There's no St Patrick's Day parades this year due to Covid-19 restrictions but March 17 is still the day to celebrate being Irish in Longford.

The Longford Leader wants to help you celebrate. So get your green outfits and shamrocks on and grab those flags and send us your photos of you celebrating St Patrick's Day here at home or from abroad to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Remember to include your name, where you are living, and if it's a photo from previous years, please let us know what year and what parade, if possible. You can also include a little message wishing your friends and family a Happy St Patrick's Day!