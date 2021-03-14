The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., has opened the 2021 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme which, this year, will involve an online application process.

This Scheme funds the conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value and which are conserved for agriculture use. The Heritage Council man ages the scheme on behalf of the Department, and it is open to applicants who participate in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

The grants available range between €4,000 and €25,000 with up to 75% of the cost of the project eligible for funding with a maximum available grant of €25,000.

Virginia Teehan, Heritage Council CEO, said, “These buildings are of immense social and environmental value as well as serving as a very useful resource on farms. With proper care and maintenance almost all this building stock will continue to endure and be resilient for the farm enterprise.

“However, for these buildings to survive they need the skills that went into making them to remain living traditions. This funding invests in those crafts people skilled in traditional repair techniques as well as the heritage expertise needed and will be particularly welcome by those sectors who have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The closing date for receipt of online applications is Monday, 5 April 2021 at 5pm. For more information see www.heritagecouncil.ie