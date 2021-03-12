Longford teachers reminded closing date for Texaco children's art competition is approaching
Longford teachers reminded closing date for Texaco children's art competition is approaching
Longford teachers in primary and second level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Wednesday, March 24.
Last year over 300 pupils from schools in Co Longford submitted entries to the Competition.
Now in its 67th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on