Closing date for Tidy Towns funding of €1 million extended

The closing date for applications under the €1 million top-up fund for Tidy Towns groups has been extended.

The closing date has been extended until Friday, March 19 to enable as many Tidy Towns groups as possible to apply for this funding.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys allocated €1 million in funding last December to support Tidy Towns group across the country, with €1,000 available to every eligible group.

In total, there are 987 eligible groups registered across the country. The funding is a top-up to the €1.4 million allocated to Tidy Towns groups towards the end of 2019.

While the SuperValu TidyTowns competition could not take place in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Humphreys has confirmed that the 2021 competition will go ahead, with adaptations as necessary to meet public health guidelines.

The launch date will be announced in the coming months.

Encouraging groups to apply for the funding available, Minister Humphreys said: “Last December, I gave a commitment that the SuperValu TidyTowns competition would proceed in 2021, albeit in a slightly different format due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"I also made additional funding of €1 million available to the Tidy Towns groups to assist them in their preparations for the competition.

"I have written to every registered group, through Pobal, advising them how to apply for this funding.

“I want to encourage all groups to avail of this funding. The closing date for receipt of applications was originally the start of March, but in the current circumstances, I am extending this deadline to Friday, March 19.”

The Minister added: “As we continue to deal with the challenges of COVID-19, I am very conscious of the health and wellbeing of TidyTowns volunteers. Their safety is paramount. Social distancing must be maintained and public health advice heeded.

“I hope to be in a position to launch this year’s competition when restrictions around public gatherings and outdoor activities allow.

"I will keep the situation under review, but in the meantime, we all need to continue to work together to keep one another safe by following the public health guidelines.”