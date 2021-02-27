Mullahoran mourns passing of popular member of farming community

The death occurred peacefully of Tommy McCabe, Carnagh, Kilcogy at Cavan General Hospital on Wednesday, February 17.

Tommy was predeceased by his brother James and is sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, children Catherine, Mary, James, Maggie and Rosie, daughter-in-law Diane, sons-in-law George, Raymond, Anthony and Barry, sister Margaret Kane (Virginia), grandchildren Margaret, Niall, Sarah, Danial, Lucy, Saragh, James, Lydia and Molly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives. neighbours and a large circle of friends to whom we extend our sincere sympathy.

Tommy was a popular member of the farming community and was a quiet and inoffensive man who was a good neighbour and his passing will leave a great void in the Carnagh area.

Tommy’s remains were taken from the family home on Saturday, February 20 to Our Lady of Lourdes church, Mullahoran for funeral and there were large numbers standing to attention well strewn along the way as a mark of respect and burial followed to local cemetery.

May he rest in peace.