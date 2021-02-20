ALL THINGS INTERIOR: You can’t beat a good multitasker in your home

We all love a good multitasker and the same can be said for the furniture and lighting that we choose for our homes. Consider items that offer a dual functionality to maximise your investment and make your home interiors work better for you. These are some of my favourite multitasker items worth considering.

Multi-functional Coffee Table

The ‘Moresco coffee table’ with antique gold metal features and glass tops comprises of one large coffee table and four smaller tables that conveniently fit perfectly beneath the main coffee table. Ideal for entertaining when extra side tables are required. This modern unique multitasker makes a beautiful addition for any living room at €2,295 from Aspire Design.

Wall Light with USB Charging port

The ‘Dijon wall light’ comes with a textured brass finish with adjustable LED spotlight, cotton shade and a USB charging port. This makes the perfect bedside wall light with a light for reading and the benefit of not needing a separate socket for plugging in your mobile as you can simply use the built in USB. A super multitasker wall light at €237 from Aspire Design.

Drinks Trolly/ Display Trolly

This ‘Beauchamps Drinks Trolley’ with its beautiful polished silver finish and smoked black glass shelves has a chic retro design. It is a stylish functional trolley perfect for entertaining with multiple shelves to hold drinks, glassware and even an ice bucket. Additionally, the lower shelves could also be used to display potted plants or your favourite books. At €533 from Aspire Design.

Wall Light with Bluetooth Speaker

The simplistic ‘Eta wall light’ is finished in satin nickel and features an adjustable LED spotlight with two discrete push switches and backlit LED. Complete with a Bluetooth speaker so you can easily play your favourite podcasts, audiobooks and music. This wonderfully contemporary multitasker wall light would suit both domestic and hospitality application. €220 from Aspire Design.

Side Table with Magazine Rack

The ‘Kildare Magazine Rack’ is a beautiful piece that is multifunctional yet practical. It has a spacious magazine rack to store your favourite magazine. In addition, it acts as a side table with a tabletop perfect for that cup of tea or glass of your favourite beverage. A beautiful piece for your living room, conservatory or as a petite bedside table. Available from Aspire Design at €573.

Iron Bench

This ‘Barbrook Iron bench’ is a stunning statement piece and the perfect addition to any room. It can be used in several ways - as a bench in your hall, for additional seating in your kitchen or as a functional piece at the end of a bed. Its design adds a rustic urban edge to any interior. Available to order from Aspire Design at €1,016.

I hope you found this column enjoyable. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.