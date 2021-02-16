Factories must be held accountable for price cuts

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham has said there is no logical reason for beef quotes being slashed to the €3.70 mark this week.

“Again, we are seeing factories moving in unison to cut prices, and in many cases, cut back to a three-day week. Farmers are entitled to an explanation as to what is going on, and factories must be held to account,” he said.

“Demand for beef remains high and sterling rates are favourable, yet many farmers are reporting difficulties booking cattle in for slaughter and those that do get slots are being hammered on price. It makes no sense, and again we are seeing winter finishers bearing the brunt.

They are being left to shoulder the full cost of feeding cattle over the winter which is completely unsustainable and cannot be allowed to continue.”



“It is clear the factories are continuing to run rings around the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) which has proven itself to be completely ineffective in dealing with the beef industry.

If the promised Food Ombudsman is to do what the CCPC cannot, it is critical they are given the necessary powers to do so, with whatever legislation is necessary.

Farmers will not stand for a Food Ombudsman that cannot take on the processors and regulate the whole beef sector.”