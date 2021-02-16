INHFA calls on Minister McConalogue to open BEEP3-S

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) president, Colm O’Donnell, has called on the Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to re-open the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP 3-S) immediately.

The call came after the INHFA met with the Minister and his officials last week.

The INHFA president said that "during our bi-lateral meeting with the Minister and his officials we insisted that the scheme be opened without further delay. The urgency in doing so is to provide certainty to suckler farmers, that the funding secured by his Department in the budget for 2021 allows them to participate this year.

“At this point suckler cows with calves born since the 1st July 2020 are ready for weaning and pairings of cows and calves need to be weighed and meal fed pre weaning. This is necessary to comply with the actions within the scheme. "My advice to participating suckler farmers,” continued Mr O’Donnell " is to:

l Weigh your cow and calf pairings,

l Register the results with The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) in a similar way to last year,

l Introduce meal feeding pre weaning,

l Have receipts for the meal and wean the calves".

He said that BEEP 2-S has been very well received by suckler farmers and urged that the Minister open BEEP 3-S immediately.