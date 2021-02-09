Ireland's Peter O'Mahony faces hearing today after red card against Wales

IRELAND back-row Peter O'Mahony is due to face a disciplinary hearing today after being sent off in Sunday's Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Munster captain O'Mahony was red-carded in the 14th minute of the game in which Ireland suffered a 21-16 defeat.

In a statement issued earlier today, Six Nations organisers confirmed: "The Ireland No.6, Peter O’Mahoney was red carded during the Wales v Ireland match last Sunday 7th February 2021 for an infringement of Law 9.20 (a) & (b) - (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul. A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders).

"A disciplinary hearing will take place this afternoon by video conference."