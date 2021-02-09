A call out to Longford entrepreneurs

Now in its 24th year in Ireland, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 programme has officially opens for nominations.

Entrepreneurs from emerging businesses to established international groups, across all sectors in Longford, are invited to submit their nominations between now and March 16.

Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland said, “It has been an incredibly tough period of trading for many entrepreneurs, with others well positioned to innovate and grow during a period of unprecedented change.

“We have been uplifted to see so many of our alumni supporting, trading and collaborating with each other in the last year – the network has never been more relevant than in 2020 – 2021. Entrepreneurs will be a central part of the recovery in Longford and across the island of Ireland following the Covid-19 pandemic and we are keen to hear from a broad array of nominees, across industries, age, gender, and background.

“We’re urging all entrepreneurs to consider putting themselves forward, and for people to encourage entrepreneurs in their families and networks to get involved.”

The awards programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Industry and International - with eight finalists chosen per category. 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising former winners and chaired by Ballinalee woman Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc.

Anyone interested can find out more or complete an online nomination form at www.eoy.ie.

Those nominating someone else must do so with the entrepreneur’s consent.

Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources plc and Chairperson of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year judging panel said:

“The launch of the 2021 programme is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the vibrant diversity of the entrepreneurial landscape across the island of Ireland. We encourage companies from all sectors in Longford, who have a positive impact on their community, on business and on our economy, to enter.”

For further information, please visit www.eoy.ie.