Car loses control in shocking crash but driver and passengers have "amazing" escape

Kildare Gardaí were assisted by Naas Roads Policing Unit dealing with a single vehicle collision on the R414 near Rathangan.

The vehicle was extensively damaged in the incident and rolled over several times.

The exhaust pipe ended up outside the car.

The incident happened outside a house.

Gardaí said that the driver and passengers "amazingly escaped injury".

It transpired that the driver had no Driving Licence or Insurance.

A court appearance will follow in coming weeks.