Local care company announces 50 new jobs

Home Instead is looking to add 50 new caregivers to its team, which delivers essential services to older people in local communities throughout County Westmeath.

The jobs come at a time of increased activity within the home care sector, with factors such as the ongoing winter, continuing challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, and general business growth all playing a part.

“The work is local, the jobs are sustainable and there are opportunities available in rural and urban areas around Westmeath, Offaly and Longford,” says Jonathan Acton, Managing Director of Home Instead Westmeath.

“We’re tremendously proud of our caregiving team, and the work that they do to keep older people safe and well. We’re inviting applications from people with an interest in care, to join us in helping older people live independent lives in their own homes, throughout this challenging winter and beyond,” says Mr Acton.

Home Instead’s CAREGivers deliver a range of non-medical care services to older people. In addition to helping keep older people safe and well, such care services can also facilitate early hospital discharge, freeing up vital capacity, or they can help prevent hospitalisations in the first place.

Home Instead offers an industry-leading reward and remuneration package including competitive rates of pay with higher rates at weekends, ongoing professional development opportunities, 24-hour support and local benefit schemes to suit local carer needs.

“Our CAREGivers receive 20 hours’ comprehensive induction training and support in attaining further qualifications. As the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, we provided additional training to support Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

“We have an excellent on-boarding system for new staff, so whether you are an experienced caregiver or joining us from a different sector, we have the skills and experience to ensure a smooth transition to our team,” says Mr Acton.

For further information and to apply for a position in Westmeath, Offaly or Longford, visit HomeInstead.ie/Westmeath-Jobs or call 044 938 5260.