Just Transition fears spark south Longford project doubts

Dozens of projects earmarked for the south Longford area to offset job losses at the ESB and Bord na Móna are in jeopardy due to fears over the workability of the State's Just Transition Fund.

A special meeting of Longford and Roscommon County Councils is expected to be held over the coming days after it emerged many projects seeking grants under the Just Transition fund will have to raise up to 50% of the cost themselves.

Independent Cllr Mark Casey said there was a real and pressing need for the Government and Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey to allay those fears publicly.

“There should be a special case made for these projects,” he said.

“At the end of the day, Lanesboro is ground zero and there should be no restrictions on government funding that is made available to these groups.”

Fine Gael Cllr Ger Farrell agreed, insisiting clarity was needed to ensure transparency was given to those looking to reinvigorate Lanesboro's local economy.

“We need to keep the pressure on,” he said.

“We can't allow these projects be lost to red tape and bureacracy within a matter of months.”