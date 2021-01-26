Wind, rain, sleet and snow - Met Éireann's weather forecast for this week

Met Éireann is forecasting very mixed weather for the entire country for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy with showery rain in places. Towards the afternoon, a band of heavy rain will move into the southwest, extending countrywide through the afternoon and evening. Some heavy and possibly thundery bursts will bring spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees generally, but cooler in the north with highs of 6 to 8 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

SEE FULL FORECAST BELOW

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wet and breezy with widespread rain, heavy at times, with spot flooding likely. Low cloud and mist too. Some sleet and hill snow may occur in north Ulster towards dawn. Lowest temperatures 1 to 4 degrees Celsius in Ulster, but milder elsewhere with lows of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius. Freshening southeast winds will veer southwest overnight, strong and gusty near coasts.

THURSDAY: Overnight rain will become confined to Ulster by mid-morning, with occasional sleet and hill snow there. Generally cloudy elsewhere, with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle and some limited brighter spells. Further rain will move up from the southwest during the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius generally, but a few degrees cooler in northeast Ulster.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Further falls of rain and drizzle, gradually fragmenting over the southern two thirds of the country but continuing fairly persistent further north. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, coldest in Ulster. Winds will be cyclonic variable, freshening later.

FRIDAY: Generally quite dull with scattered outbreaks of rain. Afternoon highs of 8 to 10 degrees but turning cooler across the Ulster with temperatures dropping to between 3 and 5 degrees during the afternoon. Light to moderate easterly breezes, increasing fresh and gusty in the evening.

WEEKEND: Current indications for Saturday suggest cold and sunny conditions after a frosty/icy start. Wet and windy conditions are currently indicated for Sunday.