Level 5 lockdown extension agreed by Government with stricter rules on travel

The Cabinet has agreed that Level 5 restrictions will continue until 5 March ahead of the intended review date of the measures.

RTÉ is also reporting that travelling into the country without a negative Covid-19 test, along with all arrivals from Brazil and South Africa, will face a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.

It is everyone arriving in the country will have to self-isolate for a period with the regulations to be enforced.

People who receive a second negative Covid-19 test result within five days of entering the country will be able leave self-isolation.

Anyone entering the Republic through Northern Ireland will be subject to the same legal requirements.

Fines for those outside the 5km travel limit who are intending to travel abroad will be increased from the current €100.

Work is ongoing on plans to reopen schools after two failed attempts.

The changes were agreed at a meeting of the Cabinet in Dublin.

A review was due to be carried out on January 30 of the impact of the Level 5 measures.