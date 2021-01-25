GRAINNE'S GUIDE TO BRIGHT SKIN: Top three ingredients to always use in order to slow down skin aging

It's a minefield. Everything is marked as antiaging and a lot of it is clever marketing with little truth behind it. Unless you are trained in skin, and in each brand, then how can you know what to choose?

A Skin Assessment is a good start, so you can find out exactly what your skin needs from someone qualified to tell you (like me, www.brightskin.ie.

But there are 3 things to always use. This is your starting point. A skin assessment is going to tell you exactly which form of these ingredients and which products suit you best. But as a guide, it's pretty simple.

Now, let's take for granted that you wash your face with a gentle cleanser every morning and every evening. Then it's time to add in the following.

SPF

No matter how many times it’s said, people still don't realise that SPF must be worn EVERY.SINGLE.DAY. If someone asks me for an eye cream recommendation, or a mask recommendation, I won't give them one until they start using an SPF. It's really that important.

Vitamin A

The holy grail, I kid you not. This is the real deal. I usually recommend it be used every morning and every night in the form of Retinyl Palmitate.

You can find this in Environs AVST serums, or Skingredients Skin Protein. Or a couple of nights per week (depending on age) in the form of Retinol. Such as Murad or Neostrata Retinol.

This is where a Skin Assessment comes in to determine which is better for you and which would fit into your routine best.

Just to get you excited, here are a list of the effects of Vitamin A:

l Speeds up cell renewal (natural exfoliation)

l Triggers the production of Collagen and Elastin (makes you look 16)***

l Regulates oil production

l Promotes the skin's ability to moisturise itself

l Supports your skin's immunity

l Compacts the stratum corneum (makes your skin light reflective and gives you a glow)

l Reduces the frequency of breakouts (can increase them at first, this is why you need a skin assessment)

l Lessens the appearance of fine lines (with prolonged use)

Exfoliating Acids

As we age, the rate at which dead skin cells fall off the surface of our skin decreases, year after year. This is why we tend to look dull and lethargic as we age. An exfoliating acid will do this exfoliation for you. Also remember the skin has an important role to play, a protective role.

Like your body's bouncer, it keeps things out. So by using an exfoliating acid, you allow the penetration of your other products to become more effective, they won't have these added layers of dead skin to try get past.

Depending on your skin type and condition, you can choose your acid, or acid blend. The most common forms are Glycolic, Salicylic, Madelic and Lactic.

If you suffer with breakouts, blackheads or an oily T Zone go for Salicylic Acid.

Dry, mature and sluggish? Glycolic is the boyo for you.

Dry sensitive and dehydrated go for Lactic or Mandelic Acids.

Don't be afraid of acids, your skin is acidic and it likes them. When used correctly.

There you have it, the 3 things you need. SPF, Vitamin A and an Exfoliating acid.

**The use of Vitamin A and certain acids are restricted for some. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, on certain medications etc you may not be able to use it. Ask your Skin Expert or Doctor.

**Patch test everything you buy before smearing it all over your gorgeous face

***Doesn't make you look 16 but it's a start.

Gráinne Callaghan from Westmeath is the owner of Bright Skin, an online education and consultation service. Bright Skin offers Online Skin Assessments €40 for clients and educational Webinars for people working with skin and skincare.

She is a former secondary school teacher with a passion for educating people about skin and skincare and providing fact and science led information to her clients.

No BS, no marketing, no sales targets, just honest advice...at last.

See more at www.brightskin.ie