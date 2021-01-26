Longford chart toppers say ‘thanks’ to public after raising close to €50k for charity

Longford duo Tom O'Brien (main photo) and Éamon Ó Ceallaigh (inset), whose song ‘Whatcha gonna do when you leave School’ went to number one on the Irish iTunes charts and helped raise €46,000 for the Irish Cancer Society (a figure that is now heading towards €48,00) would like to express sincere thanks to everyone who supported them.

Éamon outlined, “Firstly, to all who contributed, by donation or music purchase, thank you, without such an output of kindness and generosity, we'd never have achieved such astounding figures. We raised €36,000, in the first 36 hours, which is absolutely phenomenal.

“Thank you, to Paul Gurney (music recording), Benny O’Brien (marketing and communication), Rory O’Brien (graphics), Alan Walsh (Longford Leader) Joe Finnegan (Shannonside), Paul Hennessy, Shane Crossan, Adam Fenelon, Joey and Katie Gallagher, Ciara Kearney (technical advisors), and Fr Michael McGrath.

“Our apologies, if we omitted anyone we should have given a special mention to, it was a long week. Each and every one of you is special. Thank you once again.”

You can still support the cause by downloading the song on itunes or on Amazon, or by donating to Tom O'Brien's Fight against Cancer gofundme page