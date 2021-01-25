Longford's Mary Shanley completes virtual challenge in aid of St Christopher's Services

Congratulations and well done to Mary Shanley (pictured) who recently completed the VHI virtual mini marathon around The Mall in Longford to support St Christopher's Services.

Mary explained, “I really enjoy walking and love the outdoors.

“With the help of my family, I managed to raise over €700 for St Christopher's Services.

“I would like to thank all those who sponsored me and supported me to complete this challenge of which I am really proud.”