Longford Leader Farming: TAMS carryover must be resolved

IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins has welcomed the announcement by the Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, that tranche 21 of TAMS has opened, under the EU CAP transitional rules.

“It’s important that there will be no gap between the closing of one tranche and the opening of another. Over €260m has been paid out to 18,500 applicants, and €80 million was announced in the Budget for TAMS.

"I am calling on the Minister of Agriculture to confirm that there will be four definite tranche dates for 2021, which is vital to allow farmers to continue with investment plans,” he said.

Michael Biggins pointed out that only 70% of applicants have been approved for the last two tranches. Unsuccessful applicants have been carried forward to subsequent tranches, leaving farmers facing an uncertain situation concerning their investments.

“All tranche 20 applicants, including the applicants carried over from previous tranches, must receive approval without delay. IFA is urging the Minister to ensure that the delays in previous tranches are addressed. The problem of approvals will continue unless the carryover fixed. This issue must be rectified to avoid on-farm investment plans stalling,” he said.