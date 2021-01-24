Home safety advice for Longford households: fire safety and prevention

Community Gardaí are reminding our Communities of the importance of good safety habits in your home, particularly, when it comes to fire safety and prevention.

Based on figures between 2010 and 2020, on average 32 people die in fires each year in Ireland.

These fires occur predominantly in the home and of those fatalities, the highest percentage of fatalities are over sixty years of age.

In order to reduce the risk of fire it is essential to form good fire safety and prevention habits that become part of your daily routine. A useful reminder is the S.T.O.P acronym:

S – Smoke Alarms – Make sure you have one on each floor of your home.

T – Test your smoke alarm weekly or ask someone to check it for you.

O – Obvious Dangers – Look around your home for fire hazards like overloaded sockets, unattended appliances, electricals, etc.

P – Plan your escape route. Keep access routes clear and keys near hand.

In the event of an emergency dial 999 or 112 for the Fire Brigade, Gardaí or Ambulance Services.

Remember: Get out, Call the Fire Brigade out and Stay out.

Before going to bed at night carry out a ‘Last Thing at Night”’series of routine checks around the house to ensure there are no potential fire hazards.

Ensure:

*All unnecessary electrical appliances are unplugged

*All unnecessary gas appliances are turned off

*All candles and naked flames are extinguished

*There is a spark guard in front of an open fire. Never leave flammable items near an open fire or heater.

*All ashtrays have been emptied

*All doors within the home are closed to reduce the spread of fire and smoke

*Never smoke in bed

*Avoid cooking or smoking in the home while under the influence of intoxicants as this makes you more vulnerable and accident prone

*Check electric blankets to ensure they do not appear damaged, particularly regard electrical wiring and you should turn it off when going to sleep.

This is by no means an exhaustive list and Community Gardaí are encouraging you to have a look at the following websites: www.longfordcoco.ie – community fire safety, www.fireireland.ie, www.hse.ie or dublincity.ie for more fire safety tips, alternatively.

For those who do not have access to the internet or if you have concerns for somebody, do not hesitate to contact your local Community Gardaí or Fire Brigade Service for further assistance.

We cannot overstate the importance of installing smoke alarms in your home, also note, that CHIME which is a National Charity for deafness and hearing loss provides a range of specialised smoke alarms for those who are hard of hearing.

This technology works by flashing light and pillow vibration to alert the person of a fire in the home. For further information on this, please contact Fiona Hope on 086-8252538 or e-mail fiona.hope@chime.ie.

Do not take any chances and stay safe

Longford Garda Station – 043-3350570

Ballymahon Garda Station – 0906-432303

Lanesboro Garda Station – 043-3321102

Granard Garda Station – 043-6687660

Longford Fire Brigade – 043-3347136