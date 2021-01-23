Longford Sports Partnership online seminar on sports capital grants

Longford Local Sports Partnership is holding an online Sports Capital Grants session on Thursday, January 29 from 7pm - 8.30pm via Zoom.

The Sports Capital Programme is the primary vehicle for Government support for the development of sports and physical recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country. The deadline for the grant has been extended to March 1, 2021.

It is open to (non-profit) sports clubs , voluntary and community groups, national governing bodies , local authorities, third level colleges, education and training boards and schools.

Register through Eventbrite to access your zoom link code , contact the sports office for this link: (043) 334 3493 or this is on our website (www.longfordsports.ie in the latest new section)

4 X 4 Walking Challenge Results

As part of the Keep Well Campaign, 979 people took part in the Longford Sports Partnership and Longford GAA delivered the 4 FOR 4 Parish Walking Challenge which took place over 4 weeks in November and December. An impressive 70,000km was walked by all clubs with Dromard winning the overall club distance challenge with 7,708 km.

Ardagh Moydow won the club prize for the greatest average distance with an average of 101km for each of their 65 members.

Thanks to Donal Mulligan, Community Sport Development Officer, for organising and managing this fantastic initiative.

Keep Well Campaign

Stay active even during the winter, it is important to help physical and mental health and wellbeing Longford LSP has a number of initiatives taking place.

There is a number of programmes underway - the Operation Keep Well Edgeworthstown which is 6-week couch to 5km programme started on January 11. The Sports Hub will also be delivering the regular morning online fitness classes for anyone that want to get active. Contact the sports hub on ldoylecommunitysportshub@gmail.com

For people with disabilities we have the Online Home fitness programme will commence in mid – January along with a seated Pilates programme and a dance programme for people with disabilities in partnership with Roscommon and Westmeath LSP.

We also have the Stay Active Online Hub (covering the categories - Older Adults, Adults, Families and Children, People with Disabilities): The Longford Sports Partnership will be updating this section on a regular basis on recommendation and links of various recreational and sporting activities that can be done at home www.longfordsports.ie .

Contact the sports office if you require further information : (043) 334 3493 or check out our website (www.longfordsports.ie in the latest new section) or social media channels (Facebook/ twitter and Instagram)