Troy hails €840k youth service cash injection for Longford and Westmeath

Minister for Trade Promotion and Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath, Robert Troy has given his endorsement to the announcement of over €840,000 for the provision of youth services in Longford and Westmeath in 2021.

More than two thirds of that total is to go towards a Targeted Youth Funding Scheme with over €130,000 set aside for an ETB (Education and Training Board) Youth Grant.

Mr Troy said the monies were testament to the unrivalled determination of such facilities in the face of the country's spiralling health pandemic.

“Our youth services provide invaluable support for our young people and the announcement of increased funding for Longford-Westmeath youth groups and services is very welcome,” he said.